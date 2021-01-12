Bridges converted 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 25 minutes in Monday's 109-88 win over the Knicks.

The recent influx of talent in Charlotte has done a number on Bridges' fantasy value. He started the majority of the Hornets' games last season, but Gordon Hayward's arrival is about the worst thing that could happen to his overall output. Still, he's fought to stay involved and has popped with two 20-point performances this season. Such lines are few and far between currently, and it may take an injury for Bridges to climb back into fantasy relevance.