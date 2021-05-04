Bridges entered the league's health and safety protocols Tuesday and is expected to miss 10-to-14 days, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bridges hitting the shelf couldn't come at a worse time for Charlotte, which continues to jockey for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Michigan State product has filled in admirably for Gordon Hayward (foot), averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.9 made threes over his last 16 games (all starts). He's scored in double figures in every game during that stretch with eight 20-plus-point efforts. If the 10-to-14-day timetable holds up, Bridges could be at risk of playing, at best, only one or two more games before the end of the regular season.