Bridges (suspension) signed a one-year, $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Hornets for the 2023-24 season Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bridges will be suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season due to a felony domestic violence charge he pleaded no contest to last November. The one-year deal will allow the 2018 No. 12 overall pick to reestablish himself in the league before hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer. Bridges averaged career-highs in points (20.2), rebounds (7.0) and assists (3.8) per game during the 2021-22 campaign but hasn't played professional basketball since, so he may have to shake of some rust next season.