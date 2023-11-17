Bridges won't start Friday's game against the Bucks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges, who sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign and the first 10 games of this season due to a domestic violence case, is cleared to suit up for the first time since 2021-22. He started all 80 of his appearances in 2021-22, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.9 made three-pointers and 1.7 steals-plus blocks in 35.5 minutes per game, but it looks like he'll be eased back into the rotation as a sixth man. Coach Steve Clifford previously said Bridges would play a significant role, so a move into the starting lineup could happen eventually. With that said, Bridges still has a court date Feb. 20 for allegedly violating a protection order related to the domestic violence incident that caused his hiatus from the NBA, so further discipline could come later in the campaign.