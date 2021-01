Bridges recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and five rebounds in Monday's loss to the 76ers.

Bridges ended 2020 with his first double-double of this campaign, but he has cooled down since then. He is averaging 5.7 points on 36.4 percent from the field through three games in 2021. Bridges' 5.3 rebounds have been serviceable but not enough to compensate for his recent shooting.