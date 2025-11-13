Bridges generated 20 points (7-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes of Wednesday's 111-100 win over the Bucks.

Bridges was ice cold from beyond the arc, but still wound up with at least 20 points for the fifth time in six games. During that six-game stretch, Bridges is averaging 24.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 36.8 minutes. He led the Hornets in scoring Wednesday night.