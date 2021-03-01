Bridges contributed 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), nine rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's 127-126 victory over the Kings.

Bridges led Charlotte reserves with 33 minutes in the win and enjoyed an efficient night from the field, missing only two of his seven shot attempts. The forward also chipped in nine boards and four dimes, though he didn't add any defensive stats. The 22-year-old is posting per-game averages of 10.0 points and 5.7 boards while registering career-best marks from the field (48.4 percent) and the charity stripe (92.7 percent) through 33 games this season.