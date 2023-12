Bridges recorded 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 144-113 loss to Indiana.

Bridges returned to action Wednesday after missing Monday's contest against the Raptors, as he was denied entry to Canada due to his current legal situation. The 25-year-old forward tied his second high with three steals and was Charlotte's third-leading scorer.