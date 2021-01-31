Bridges had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal during Saturday's 126-114 win over the Bucks.

The 22-year-old was a +25 off the bench as Charlotte was able to pull away from Milwaukee. Bridges has yet to attempt more than 11 shots in a game this season, so any offensive outbursts are likely to occur thanks to strong efficiency.