Bridges will start Sunday's game against the Spurs.
With Gordon Hayward (back) and PJ Washington (health and safety protocols) ruled out, Bridges will move into the lineup at one forward spot for his second start of the season. He enters Sunday with double-doubles in each of his last four games.
