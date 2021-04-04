Hornets head coach James Borrego said Bridges would start at small forward Sunday against the Celtics, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Bridges will jump into the starting five for what could be an extended period of time as a replacement for Gordon Hayward, who is expected to miss at least four weeks after spraining his right foot in Friday's loss to the Pacers. With Hayward departing early in that contest, Bridges stepped up to provide a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) to go with four triples, two steals, one block and one assist in 31 minutes. He'll be worthy of a look in 12-team leagues or deeper where available while Hayward is sidelined.