Bridges was denied entry into Canada due to his current legal situation, so his status for Monday's game versus the Raptors is in doubt, but the Hornets are attempting to get the decision reversed, Kyle Bailey of WFNZ Sports Radio reports.

Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign and the first 10 games of this season due to a domestic violence case that occurred in June of 2022. He was reinstated by the NBA in mid-November, but he has a court date Feb. 20 for allegedly violating a protection order related to the incident. Bridges has been performing well since making his season debut Nov. 17, averaging 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.1 minutes over 14 appearances (12 starts), so his potential absence would leave a big hole in Charlotte's rotation Monday, especially given LaMelo Ball (ankle) is still out, Mark Williams (back) is doubtful and P.J. Washington (shoulder) and Gordon Hayward (illness) are questionable.