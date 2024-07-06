The Hornets re-signed Bridges (wrist) to a three-year, $75 million deal Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bridges will return to the Hornets after averaging a career-high 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 69 regular-season games. The 26-year-old also shot a career-high 6.5 attempts from deep in 2023-24 on 34.9 percent from range. Bridges missed the Hornets' final game with a wrist injury; however, he is expected to be ready for training camp.