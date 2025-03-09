Bridges had 26 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-102 win over the Nets.

On the heels of dropping a career-high 46 points Friday against Cleveland, Bridges led the Hornets in scoring Saturday while recording his 10th double-double of the season. The star forward's production following the All-Star break has been exceptional, as Bridges is averaging 25.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.0 three-pointers in 33.2 minutes across his last 11 outings.