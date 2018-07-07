Hornets' Miles Bridges: Struggles from field in debut

Bridges finished with six points (2-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Friday's 88-87 summer league victory over the Thunder.

Bridges' 36.4 percent three-point shooting during last year's college season didn't come into effect Friday, though he was able to contribute in other ways. Five of his 10 rebounds were on the offensive end, giving the Hornets more possessions, and he was able to protect the rim well. The rookie will look to bounce back when the Hornets face off against the Heat on Sunday.