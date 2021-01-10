Bridges posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Saturday's win over the Hawks.

Bridges didn't hit a field goal for the second time across his last three games as he turned in possibly his worst game of the season despite the team's success. The 22-year-old is struggling with his consistency this year so far and averaging about four points less per game from last season. It's not uncommon for young players to be inconsistent, but his fantasy managers will hope Bridges can do away with these two-point outings soon.