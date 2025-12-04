Bridges logged eight points (3-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and six rebounds over 29 minutes during the Hornets' 119-104 loss to the Knicks on Wednesday.

Bridges attempted the third-most field goals on the Hornets, but he failed to crack double-digit points for a second consecutive game while missing all five of his three-pointers. He has scored just 16 points on 25.9 percent shooting over his last two outings, even with Brandon Miller (shoulder) sidelined for those contests. Bridges will look to bounce back Friday against the Raptors.