Bridges totaled 22 points (7-21 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Friday's 125-102 loss to Sacramento.

The final stat line was decent at first glance, although Bridges barely contributed in other areas outside of scoring, and that's something he often does on a regular basis. The star forward, who's likely to operate as the Hornets' go-to player on offense in the final games of the regular season, has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four outings, but the lack of efficiency is beginning to look worrisome. Bridges is shooting a mere 38.8 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from three-point range over his last 10 appearances while averaging 16.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game in that stretch.