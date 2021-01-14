Bridges notched four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Bridges has been very inconsistent when it comes to his scoring figures but has scored at least 13 points in two of his last four appearances, so he has shown the ability to make an impact off the bench. Those inconsistencies hurt his upside, however. He is averaging 8.8 points on 44 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three-point range over his last 10 games, logging 26.3 minutes per contest in that span.