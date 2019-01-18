Bridges tallied 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes Thursday against Sacramento.

Bridges shot a solid 66.7 percent from the field drained one of three attempts from deep in a 114-95 victory. The 20-year-old was one of a few bench players who turned in big nights, as the Hornets bench accounted for 75 of their 114 points. Thursday marked Bridges' first double-digit scoring performance since Dec. 15, and he's averaging just 3.6 points along with 3.7 boards and 1.1 assists through eight contests in January.