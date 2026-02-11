The NBA suspended Bridges for four games for his altercation Monday against the Pistons, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Isaiah Stewart received the biggest suspension with seven games, and Bridges was right behind him with four. Fantasy managers knew something like this was coming, and now Bridges is ineligible to play until Feb. 24 against the Bulls. In the meantime, players such as Grant Williams and Sion James could see more minutes for the Hornets.