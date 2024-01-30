Bridges is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to a left elbow contusion.

Bridges logged a full workload in Monday's loss the Knicks, posting 21 points and 10 rebounds and 39 minutes, and he has averaged a monstrous 39.4 minutes across his past seven games. Nonetheless, he is on track for Wednesday, and his trend of large usage would likely continue since LaMelo Ball (ankle) is doubtful to play.