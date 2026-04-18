Bridges ended Friday's 121-90 Play-In Game loss to the Magic with 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes.

Bridges propelled the Hornets to a 127-126 overtime victory against the Heat in Tuesday's Play-In Game, when he logged 28 points, nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 43 minutes, though he was unable to replicate that production in Friday's elimination loss. Bridges was productive to open the 2025-26 season, but his numbers dipped significantly following the All-Star break. Over his final 24 outings from Feb. 24 to April 12, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 threes and 0.8 steals over 28.3 minutes per game. Part of that dip had to do with Bridges taking a back seat to the likes of LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. Bridges is slated to earn $22.8 million in 2026-27, which is the final year he is under contract with Charlotte.