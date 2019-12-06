Hornets' Miles Bridges: Tallies 10 points in 19 minutes
Bridges generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Wednesday's 106-91 win against Golden State.
The 21-year-old started the game as per usual but found himself substituted in the middle of the third quarter and was benched the rest of the game for forwards Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum. This kind of game is unlikely to impact Bridges' playing time moving forward, considering he provided a serviceable performance against the Warriors and is still averaging 30.7 minutes a game this season.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Adequate production in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Seeing role reduced•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 18 in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads team in scoring•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.