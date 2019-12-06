Bridges generated 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two blocks and an assist in Wednesday's 106-91 win against Golden State.

The 21-year-old started the game as per usual but found himself substituted in the middle of the third quarter and was benched the rest of the game for forwards Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum. This kind of game is unlikely to impact Bridges' playing time moving forward, considering he provided a serviceable performance against the Warriors and is still averaging 30.7 minutes a game this season.