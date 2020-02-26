Bridges supplied 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a steal in 26 minutes during the Hornets' 119-80 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday night.

Bridges had seven of the Hornets' first nine points, and poured in 17 points in the first half. That effort was followed by a goose egg in the second half scoring column, as the Pacers pulled away and Charlotte coach James Borrego yanked the starters. Despite being in the midst of a great stretch, trends like this are becoming a theme in Bridges' young career, as he has yet to prove he can adjust to defenses on the fly.