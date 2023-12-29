Bridges registered 20 points (7-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 loss to the Lakers.

The 25-year-old forward led the Hornets in scoring as he popped for at least 20 points for the third straight game. Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 6.8 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals through 11 games in December, but the rust from his lengthy absence is showing as he's shooting just 41.6 percent from the floor and 26.8 percent (22-for-82) from three-point range during that time.