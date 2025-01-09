Bridges and the Hornets will not play Thursday's contest against the Lakers, as it's been postponed due to the ongoing wildfires in the Los Angeles area, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Any teams scheduled to play in Los Angeles in the immediate future are at risk of having their games postponed. The Hornets are scheduled to play Saturday in LA against the Clippers, and the Lakers have their next seven games in the LA area.
