Bridges contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Bridges stepped up Tuesday night, logging his highest scoring total in the last nine games. He will need to keep the intensity into their last regular season game to keep the Hornets in the conversation for a playoff spot.