Hornets' Miles Bridges: Totals 18 points Tuesday
Bridges contributed 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.
Bridges stepped up Tuesday night, logging his highest scoring total in the last nine games. He will need to keep the intensity into their last regular season game to keep the Hornets in the conversation for a playoff spot.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another dud Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Disappointing performance Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Another strong effort in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Career night in win over Celtics•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Rare double-double in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Improved performance Saturday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...