Bridges posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Thursday's 108-91 loss to the Bulls.

With Gordon Hayward's (foot) return still a couple of weeks away, Bridges should continue as his direct pivot. Since entering the starting five at the beginning of the month, he's averaged 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over a nine-game span. He's come nowhere close to these numbers over his three-year career in Charlotte. Since time is running out on his contract, there could be plenty of suitors interested in his services during the offseason.