Bridges suffered a right wrist contusion during the third quarter of Tuesday's game versus Orlando, but he's available to return.
Bridges looked to be in a lot of pain initially and went to the locker room to be evaluated, but the Hornets quickly made the announcement that he was good to return.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Hits for 20 in loss to Toronto•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Records another double-double•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double against Milwaukee•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Poor shooting display Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads team with 19 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Big double-double in Utah•