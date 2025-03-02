Bridges (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Bridges is in jeopardy of missing his first game since Jan. 24 due to an illness. Tidjane Salaun and DaQuan Jeffries would stand to see a significant increase in playing time should Bridges not be cleared to play Monday. Bridges has averaged 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals over 32.3 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.