Bridges (not injury related) is unlikely to play Monday in Toronto, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bridges was denied entry into Canada due to his current legal situation, and the Hornets are attempting to reverse the decision, but it doesn't look like that'll happen before Monday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out, Mark Williams (back) is doubtful and P.J. Washington (shoulder) and Gordon Hayward (illness) are questionable, so the Hornets may be extremely shorthanded versus Toronto. Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign and the first 10 games of this season due to a domestic violence case that occurred in June of 2022. He was reinstated by the NBA in mid-November, but he has a court date Feb. 20 for allegedly violating a protection order related to the incident.