Bridges (wrist) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Bridges has been downgraded from questionable to doubtful, while Brandon Miller (wrist) and Grant Williams (ankle) have been upgraded to probable. Nick Richards (foot) is out, so Charlotte's frontcourt is expected to be shorthanded, opening up more minutes for Davis Bertans, Aleksej Pokusevski, Leaky Black and JT Thor.