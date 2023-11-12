Hornets head coach Steve Clifford said Sunday that he expects Bridges (suspension) to play a "significant role right away" when he's first eligible to make his season debut Friday versus the Bucks, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Bridges will sit out Sunday against the Knicks and Tuesday against the Heat as he wraps up the final two games of the 30-game suspension he received in April for his role in a 2022 felony domestic violence case involving the mother of his two children. Since Bridges sat out the entire 2022-23 campaign, 20 games of his suspension were considered served, resulting in him missing the first 10 contests of 2023-24. Before he returns from his suspension, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports that Bridges will appear at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse on Monday for a hearing on a criminal summons issued last month for violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property. Both the Hornets and NBA acknowledged they were gathering information related to the Oct. 6 incident in question, but in the meantime, Bridges has been regularly practicing with the team in preparation to play when first eligible. Given that Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes per game over 80 appearances in his last NBA action in 2021-22, his upcoming addition should provide a major on-court boost to the Hornets, regardless of whether he's deployed as a starter or sixth man.