Bridges will start Monday's matchup against the Celtics.

Bridges made his season debut Nov. 17 following a 10-game suspension due to a domestic violence incident. He came off the bench in his first two appearances of the year but played starter-level minutes, averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.5 minutes per game. It was only a matter of time before he reclaimed his starting spot over P.J. Washington, though the move shouldn't significantly impact Bridges' playing time.