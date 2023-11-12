Bridges will have a significant role immediately upon his return to the lineup, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Bridges is eligible to return from a 30-game suspension Friday against Milwaukee. He could struggle acclimating to game speed after missing over a full calendar year, but he'll return as a key contributor after averaging 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds on 49.1 percent shooting across 80 games in 2021-22.