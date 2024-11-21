Bridges (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Pistons.
Bridges is dealing with lingering left knee soreness and will miss his fourth contest of the season after playing through the issue in the club's last three outings. With the 26-year-old forward sidelined, Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
