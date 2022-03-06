Harrell scored 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 17 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 123-117 win over the Spurs.

While Mason Plumlee got the start at center and led the Hornets with 13 boards, Harrell was playing his usual energy role from the second unit and scored in double digits for the second straight game without seeing more than 17 minutes of court time. The 28-year-old is capable of bigger numbers when he gets the minutes, but Charlotte's crowded frontcourt puts a firm cap on Harrell's workload when the team's key big men are all healthy.