Harrell is facing felony drug-related charges in connection to a traffic stop in Kentucky last month, Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Per Boone's reporting, the incident occurred in Richmond, KY on May 12, when Harrell was pulled over by a police officer who discovered marijuana in his vehicle. Police subsequently discovered "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags" in Harrell's vehicle. Per Kentucky law, possessing that amount is a Class D Felony punishable by one-to-five years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000. The Hornets are yet to comment on the situation, and at this juncture it's unclear if Harrell could face any discipline from the team or from the NBA. The 28-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after splitting the 2021-22 campaign between Charlotte and Washington.