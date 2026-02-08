Diabate accumulated 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-119 win over the Hawks.

Diabate recorded his third double-double in the past six games, helping Charlotte to its ninth straight victory. While his defensive contributions have subsided in recent times, Diabate's play over the past two weeks has played a key role in the team's success. In seven appearances during that time, he has averaged 10.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game.