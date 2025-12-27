Diabate provided 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one block over 33 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over the Magic.

Diabate continues to make the most of the fact that he is basically the last healthy center left on the Hornets roster. He recorded his second straight double-double, grabbing at least 13 rebounds for the third straight game. He is a clear must-roster player right now, keeping in mind that when Ryan Kalkbrenner returns from his elbow injury, Diabate will likely go back to being an elite stream option.