Diabate (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Diabate was listed as questionable after exiting Tuesday's loss to the Hawks with a knee injury, but the big man will suit up and should be available for this matchup. The big man has started in only eight of his 59 contests this season, averaging 5.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per contest.
