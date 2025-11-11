Diabate supplied eight points (4-4 FG), three rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals over 29 minutes during Monday's 121-111 loss to the Lakers.

Diabate has been one of the main contributors off the bench, leading the second unit in minutes played Monday and making all four of his field goal attempts. He also had a wonderful defensive performance, logging three blocks and two steals, improving his season averages in those respective categories to 1.5 blocks and 0.6 steals. Diabate will continue to split time at center with rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner, though it appears the latter's role as the starter is firmly established.