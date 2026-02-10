Diabate was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Pistons, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports. He'll exit with no points (0-1 FG) and six rebounds over 19 minutes.

Diabate was involved in a heated altercation at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter that also included teammate Miles Bridges and opponents Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, with all four players ejected. It remains to be seen whether additional discipline will follow, but for the remainder of Monday's game, Ryan Kalkbrenner will take on increased responsibilities at center.