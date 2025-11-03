Diabate logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 win over the Jazz.

Diabate paced the Charlotte bench in scoring, doing all of his damage near the cylinder in the second and third quarters. He was also a force on the boards, pulling down six of his 12 boards on the offensive glass on the way to his second double-double of the young season. Diabate clearly outplayed starter Ryan Kalkbrenner on the night, who was held to two points, four rebounds, four steals and four blocks in 22 minutes.