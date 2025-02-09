Diabate (eye) did not return to Sunday's 112-102 loss to the Pistons. He finished the game with five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT) and one rebound across seven minutes.

Diabate exited to the locker room after he was hit in the face by an opposing player in the second quarter. The big man can be considered questionable at best for Monday's game against the Nets until the team provides another update on his status. With Mark Williams' (trade rescinded) status up in the air as well, DaQuan Jeffries and Taj Gibson could see a bump in playing time.