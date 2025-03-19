Diabate (knee) recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 134-102 loss to the Hawks.

Diabate Tuesday's contest with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter due to a right knee injury and didn't return. The 23-year-old big man's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Knicks.