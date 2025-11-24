Diabate produced 12 points (4-4 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 loss to Atlanta.

The 23-year-old center saw his usual playing time off the bench, though he split time with Mason Plumlee on Sunday due to Ryan Kalkbrenner (ankle) being sidelined. Diabate put together a productive performance, grabbing a game-high mark in rebounds en route to his sixth double-double on the campaign. While the big man doesn't normally get a ton of looks on the offensive end, he continues to provide value on the glass and has logged at least 20 minutes in nine straight games.