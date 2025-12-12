Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Hornets' Moussa Diabate: Expected to play
Diabate (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Bulls.
Diabate was previously listed as questionable, but it sounds like he's set to return from a one-game absence. He's been battling this knee soreness for a while, so the Hornets may be mindful of his workload behind Ryan Kalkbrenner.