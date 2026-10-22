Diabate registered 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-0 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 110-103 win over the Nets.

Diabate opened the regular season with an impressive two-way performance, with his five steals providing a significant fantasy boost while ending just two boards shy of a double-double. The 34-minute workload was particularly encouraging, suggesting he could maintain a substantial role in Charlotte's frontcourt. He can be even better defensively because of his blocking ability, but if Diabate gets enough playing time, he can be a double-double threat every time he steps on the court.